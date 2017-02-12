District hospitals urged to find ways to improve local public health

TUARAN, Feb 12 — District hospitals should find innovative and effective ways to improve on the quality of local public health in securing the country’s social and economic progress.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the people, especially those in the rural areas must be motivated to improve on their health quality.

“One way for the people to enjoy medical services provided by the government is to organise health programmes away from the hospitals.

“The surrounding communities should take advantage of these services as they are free of charge and no appointments are required for them to see a specialist,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening an Eye Screening and Health Camp organised by Tuaran Hospital here, today.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, hoped that more physicians would be placed at Tuaran Hospital so that the local communities would not have to travel far to seek specialist treatment. — Bernama