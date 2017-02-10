Dispatch rider, four others deny criminal misappropriation involving almost RM11m

Dispatch rider Noor Hazaini Yahya, 44, and four others pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, February 10, 2017 on eight counts of abuse of a bank's money involving RM10,974,484.80. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A dispatch rider and four other men claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to criminal misappropriation of RM10,974,484.80 belonging to a bank, three years ago.

Noor Hazaini Yahya, 44, is accused on three charges of misappropriating RM6,547,187.96 belonging to Maybank Islamic Berhad that was deposited into his own account at the same bank.

His brother Nor Yasmi Yahya, 45; Muhammed Khairiz Khalid, 40; Hazrin Izudin Jamaluddin, 44; and Awis Khorni Mohamad, 27, are accused of misappropriating RM21,318.80 and RM3,305,380 that were deposited into their own accounts at Maybank Islamic Berhad.

The five accused allegedly committed the offences at Menara Maybank 100 in Jalan Tun Perak here between Oct 12, 2014 and Jan 28, 2015.

They were charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum five years imprisonment with whipping and liable to a fine on conviction.

Noor Hazaini also claimed trial to receiving RM3,746,000 from a money laundering activity, in his Tabung Haji account.

He allegedly committed the offence at Lembaga Tabung Haji, Level 34, Tabung Haji headquarters, Jalan Tun Razak, between Nov 26, 2014 and Jan 29, 2015.

The charge under subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 carries a maximum 15 years imprisonment and liable to a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Judge Zaman Mohd Noor set bail at RM8,000 with one surety each, and May 12 for remention.

The court also granted the prosecution’s application to consolidate the case with that of 24 individuals who were charged with the same offence on Wednesday.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Ilmami Ahmad and Asmah Musa represented the prosecution.

Muhammed Khairiz was represented by counsel Mohd Falihin Kamil Mohamed Sazali while Awis Khorni, by counsel Siti Hajarul Ain Mohd Yusof. — Bernama