Dismiss lawsuit to declare Zakir Naik unfit for Malaysian PR, Perkasa tells court

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali and other supporters with a banner that reads ‘Ya...Allah, Save Dr Zakir Naik’ outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 3, 2018. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A lawsuit seeking to disqualify Dr Zakir Naik’s Malaysian permanent residence status should be struck out since the controversial Muslim televangelist from India is not party to the court case, Perkasa told the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

Adnan Seman, the lawyer for Muslim rights group Perkasa which intervened in the lawsuit, said he had argued that Dr Zakir should have been made a party to the case in order to answer the claims made against him.

“The government also submitted the same arguments that Zakir Naik should be made party to the proceedings. And because Zakir Naik is not made a party, this application should be rejected and dismissed,” he told reporters after a hearing in chambers before High Court judge Datin Azizah Nawawi.

Adnan said he had cited a Court of Appeal decision where all those affected by declaratory orders sought in court should be made party to a lawsuit.

“We also submitted the principle of law where the decision of the (home) minister or the Immigration director-general in awarding permanent residence should not be challenged in court except on any procedural defect. So we referred to various cases and sections in the Immigration Act itself,” he said.

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali, who was present at court today, said the organisation had capped the numbers of its supporters that showed up at below 200 to avoid disrupting the court process.

He said Perkasa had intervened in the lawsuit in order to “obtain justice” for Dr Zakir.

Today was the hearing of both the government’s application to strike out the lawsuit and the lawsuit itself.

The 17 activists who filed the lawsuit through an originating summon last March 1 included Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy, academic Dr Lim Teck Ghee, Sabah lawmaker Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, lawyers Siti Kassim and Asiah Abd Jalil, and Sarawak activist Peter John Jaban.

They are seeking two court declarations, including one to declare that Dr Zakir is a person who is a threat to Malaysia’s security and friendly relations between Malaysia and other countries, as well as a threat to public order in the country.

Adnan Seman, the lawyer for Muslim rights group Perkasa which intervened in the lawsuit, said he had argued that Dr Zakir (pic) should have been made a party to the case in order to answer the claims made against him. — Bernama picThe second declaration sought is that Dr Zakir is therefore not a person fit to be a permanent resident of Malaysia.

The five listed as defendants in the judicial review are the government of Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Immigration director-general, the National Registration Department, and the Inspector-General of Police.

Today, the activists’ lawyer R. Kengadhran said the government had argued that his clients had no locus standi or legal standing to file the lawsuit.

“What we are saying is all plaintiffs have locus standi. Why? It is a public interest matter of grave concern, so therefore they have locus standi to initiate this action,” he told reporters.

Noting that the government also argued that his clients had no reasonable cause of action, he said his clients did not even need to show they have reasonable cause of action for this lawsuit.

Disputing the government’s argument that his clients should have filed the lawsuit as a judicial review application instead of as an originating summons, he said: “We are saying there isn’t a need for judicial review. We are not praying for mandamus or certiorari. We are asking for declaratory reliefs.”

Another lawyer for the activists, S. Karthigesan, said his clients’ lawsuit was previously amended to seek only two declarations including that Dr Zakir threatens Malaysia’s relations with other countries.

“In particular, we view since India is after him (Zakir Naik), this will reflect on Malaysia’s international relations with India,” he told reporters.

Karthigesan said his clients today raised the issue of Whatsapp messages sent by Perkasa that allegedly accused the activists of fighting Muslims and being evil, adding that his clients felt the messages were contemptuous as Perkasa was party to the lawsuit, and allegedly seditious in nature.

“We did put it before the judge. The judge said you have to take it up with the relevant authority, she's not going to make a ruling on that matter,” he said.

Adnan confirmed that the activists' lawyers brought up the Whatsapp messages, noting: “The judge said it is separate matter to this matter today. It's got nothing to do with this matter today. If they have any complaints of messages sent by Datuk Ibrahim Ali, they have to go to the proper authorities.”

“We have gone through the messages sent out by Datuk Ibrahim Ali and we find nothing wrong with the message,” he said.

Azizah has fixed February 13 to either seek clarifications from the lawyers, or to deliver her decision on both the lawsuit and the application to strike out the lawsuit.

The lawsuit previously sought more extensive court orders, including orders to revoke Dr Zakir’s permanent resident status, to immediately evict him and bar him from entering Malaysia again.