Disaster Management Agency ready for floods in Pahang, Johor, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is fully prepared for floods in several areas in Pahang and Johor, which are on ‘Orange’ alert by the Meteorological Department Malaysia (Met Malaysia).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Met Malaysia has placed Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang and Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor, on ‘Orange’ alert until Sunday.

“All the agencies are ready to evacuate the victims in case of floods. Nadma is fully prepared, and if necessary, I will go to the flooded areas and make improvements,” he told reporters when met at the Umno General Assembly, here today.

Shahidan, who is also Nadma chairman said, they are ready for action in the ‘Yellow’ areas such as Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu and Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah in Sarawak. — Bernama