Disaster insurance scheme to be rolled out nationwide, minister says

Shahidan said the commencement of the scheme would involve 100,000 heads of households in flood risk areas nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A Disaster Insurance Scheme to protect flood victims will be implemented soon after the Cabinet’s approval for implementation on Aug 11.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the commencement of the scheme would involve 100,000 heads of households in flood risk areas nationwide which would be identified by the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK).

“The scheme is to provide coverage to disaster victims via insurance coverage which is a result of the co-operation of the government and insurance companies.

“Every participant will only be charged RM10 while the rest of the cost is borne by the government with a compensation value of RM1,000,” he told a media conference after chairing the Disaster Operation Preparation Meeting at Parliament building today.

Also present was National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Abd Rashid Harun. ― Bernama