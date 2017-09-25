Disabled teen drowns after slipping into lake

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 25 — A disabled teenager drowned when he fell into a lake off Jalan Sri Putri, in front of the Bandar Puteri Jaya Prima housing area here yesterday evening.

He was identified as Mohammad Nor Faizal Osman, 19.

Kuala Muda police deputy chief Supt Saifi Abdul Hamid said the victim and his five friends were visiting the vicinity of the lake when he slipped and fell into the lake about 4.30pm.

In a statement, he said firemen retrieved the body from the lake about 5.50pm.

Saifi said the body was sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, adding that the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama