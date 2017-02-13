Disabled Sarawak candidate slams minister over ‘ungrateful to government’ remarks

Rapelson (left) was born without fingers on the right hand and only has a small thumb on his left hand. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Feb 13 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit, who receives welfare aid for his disability, criticised a federal minister today for accusing him of being ungrateful to the government by contesting the Tanjong Datu by-election.

"She is being petty and stooping so low as to raise up the issue and that is why I am sad," he said, referring to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Karim.

The Sarawakian federal minister had also claimed that Rapelson received RM500 monthly in welfare aid.

Rapelson, 31, said he has been receiving RM350 a month, not RM500 as alleged by Rohani, over many years.

"They (the state Welfare Department) were the ones who asked me to apply and not on my own initiative," he told Malay Mail Online.

He said as an individual with disability, he has every right to receive welfare aid from the government.

"But it is an abuse of power if the welfare department decides to withdraw the aid later to take revenge on me for contesting as an Opposition candidate.

"Persons with disabilities have every right to contest in any election, either as an Opposition or Barisan Nasional candidates,” said Rapelson.

Rapelson, who holds a Bachelor Degree in Social Sciences (Hons) from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), was born without fingers on the right hand and only has a small thumb on his left hand.

He also has deformed toes on the right leg.

He considers himself as a worker with disability.

"I am a full time social worker, mostly helping the native customary rights (NCR) landowners doing community mapping," Rapelson said, adding that he only receives a token sum from the landowners for his service.

He said the landowners contributed for his RM5,000 deposit and campaign fund for the by-election because of his active involvement in championing the rights of landowners in Sarawak.

Rohani, speaking at the opening of the "Suara Anda Tanggungjawab Utama" in Lundu yesterday, said she was saddened to see a recipient of the monthly aid was going against the government of the day.

Rapelson is facing the state Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Puan Seri Jamilah Anu, the 62-year old widow of the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, and State Reform Party's Johnny Dom Aput, 54, in the by-election.

Polling is set for February 18.