Disabled girl drowns while trying to save sister

KUANTAN, Dec 16 ― A disabled teenager drowned after she slipped and fell into the river at Lata Lembik, Ulu Sungai Cheroh, Raub near here yesterday while trying to save her sister from suffering from the same fate.

Raub police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said Nor Dyana Abd Malek, 17, fell into the river while trying to prevent her sister, Siti Normala, 15, who is also a disabled, from falling into the river at 4.50pm.

The body of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leaver was only retrieved from the picnic spot at 11.15am today due to strong currents yesterday, he told Bernama.

Wan Mohd Zahari said Siti Normala, who is visually impaired, was safe.

The body was sent to the Raub Hospital.

The victim and 13 other family members had gone to the recreational park for a picnic at 3.20pm yesterday. ― Bernama