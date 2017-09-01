Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Director defends ‘DAP 165’ trailer, asks critics to view ‘Malay Regiment’ before judging

By Hasbullah Awang Chik

Friday September 1, 2017
12:45 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak earlier this month instructed that the controversial ‘DAP 165’ scene purportedly insulting to DAP be censored. ― YouTube screenshotDatuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak earlier this month instructed that the controversial ‘DAP 165’ scene purportedly insulting to DAP be censored. ― YouTube screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The controversial “DAP 165” scene shown in the trailer for Malay Regiment was a deliberate marketing ploy, said the movie's director.

Responding to the controversy surrounding the registration number that resembles the term “DAPIGS” used to deride the DAP federal Opposition party, Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said the decision to show this in the trailer was intentional.

“It was our marketing strategy to make a trailer that will trigger discussions. Otherwise, even politicians won't talk about it (the movie),” he told ProjekMMO.

“With the trailer this way, there will be those who call the movie stupid and such. (But) if you want to call the movie stupid, at least watch it first.”

DAP previously alleged that the offending scene was racist and tantamount to incitement.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak earlier this month instructed that the scene purportedly insulting to DAP be censored.

Now showing, Malay Regiment is billed as the portrayal of actual events during Ops Kota Gubir I and II, in which Malaysian security personnel ambushed communist forces near the border with Thailand in the 1970s.

