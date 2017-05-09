Diplomatic officers embrace design thinking

Some of the Administrative and Diplomatic Service officers undergoing training in design thinking at Genovasi Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Administrative and Diplomatic Service officers will now be equipped with new thinking methodology for problem-solving.

A total of 188 officers from the National Institute of Public Administration took part in the Design Thinking Innovation Ambassador (DTIA) programme at design thinking school Genovasi Malaysia here, which started on Sunday.

Genovasi Malaysia is the only dedicated design thinking school in Malaysia, and the leading regional partner for the Hasso-Plattner-Institut School of Design Thinking, South Africa, and collaboration partner of the Stanford Centre for Professional Development, Stanford University in the United States.

The purpose of the two-week programme is to enable participants to solve job-related matters innovatively.

The youngest participant, Siti Hajar Roslan, 24, from Shah Alam, said there was an obvious difference between the junior and senior cadets because of the gap in work and life experience.

“I find many of the younger officers lacking analytical perspective and I can see the senior participants have this because of their experience,” said the Architecture graduate from Universiti Teknologi Mara.

“The programme also teaches us to adapt in a fast-speed learning module. Whether we like it or not, we must learn to adapt and try to apply it to real life situations.”

Foong Han Yan, 27, from Bukit Kiara, said he was inspired to become a diplomatic officer as he wants to serve the people.

“The training is interesting as it exposes me to think differently instead of relying on the same approaches I am used to,” he said.

Mass Communication and Arabic Language graduate from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Hasnul Naqib Osman, 26, said design thinking enables participants to learn and think maturely when dealing with issues.

“We are taught how to look at problems from a practical approach, including conducting surveys to know what the public want before coming up with a solution,” Hasnul Naqib, from Johor Baru.

One of the oldest participants, Cheng Li Sian, 38, from Muar, Johor, said the programme helps officers to develop new skills effectively in a short time.

“Because of the age gap between the younger participants with my generation, I can see the difference in thinking approach, especially when it concerns technology,” she said.

Formerly a stay-at-home-mom of four years, Cheng said she had accommodating bosses and colleagues when she returned back to work as a contract officer for two years.

“The transition was easy because I was lucky to have great support,” she said.

Syed Shahril Syed Mohamed, 26, from Tanjung Karang, Pahang, said the training was a good platform to help participants to think innovatively.

“I hope those attending the training would be able to carry out their roles creatively when serving the people,” said Syed Shahril, who was from the banking industry previously.

HPI School of Design Thinking exchange design thinking coach Mana Taheri, 31, from Iran, said it was exciting to see over 180 cadets take part in the DTIA programme.

“It is enlightening to see the Malaysian government embracing and acknowledging the potential in design thinking,” she said.