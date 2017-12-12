DIGP: Police investigating Klang marathon incident as a case of reckless driving

DIGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim confirmed that a police report has been lodged over the accident and police have already begun their investigations. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Police are investigating the Klang City International Marathon incident where three people were hit by a car under Section 43 (1) Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

The Act carries a jail term of between RM4,000 and RM10,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months on conviction.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim confirmed that a police report has been lodged over the accident and police have already begun their investigations.

“We are looking into the accident. We are investigating how it happened. Was due care and attention given (by the organiser) to safety, to all the pedestrian and those involved in the race and drivers as well,” Noor Rashid told Malay Mail, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Community Summit, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here.

During the Klang City International Marathon, ultramarathoner Evelyn Ang, 44, was among three people hit by a car at around 4.30am on Sunday along Jalan Kapar Batu 2.

Ang, who was one of the pacers for the marathon, was in critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries, while the other two victims — Amiruddin Hamid, 37, and Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 42 — sustained light injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old driver who had allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the runners from behind.

MORE TO COME