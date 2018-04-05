Difficult for BN to win Selangor with only rural support, survey finds

Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE) deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman speaks during a presentation in Shah Alam April 5, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SHAH ALAM, April 5 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) chances of retaking Selangor from Pakatan Harapan (PH) are slim, as the ruling coalition’s support lies in rural constituencies, according to a survey.

The findings of the survey by the Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE) also shows that PH continues to draw its core support from urban state constituencies.

IDE deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman said that there are fewer rural seats than urban ones, adding that PAS would also similarly find it difficult to retain even one seat in Selangor.

Redzuan said that based on state-wide findings conducted in January this year, more Malays from both the urban and semi-urban polling districts will vote for the Opposition in GE14.

“We found that in Selangor, even with the redelineation exercise, more Malays in urban and semi-urban polling districts said they will support Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

The results were based on a survey titled “Selangor Political Landscape Research 5.0” carried out between January 5 and 7 this year, which polled 3,277 respondents from all 56 state seats.

“In this scenario, it would be difficult for BN to take over Selangor,” he told reporters, after presenting a series of findings under IDE’s “2018 Malaysia Survey” that polled 4,720 registered voters from Peninsular Malaysia.

The survey found that 39 per cent of Malay voters in urban polling districts plan to support PH, compared to 34 per cent backing BN, and 22 per cent voting for PAS.

In the semi-urban polling districts, meanwhile, the survey revealed 41 per cent of Malay voters saying they would support PH, compared to BN (33 per cent) and PAS (21 per cent).

“Take the Ijok state seat, for example. Ijok town is considered an urban polling district, while the area near the paddy fields is considered rural,” Redzuan explained.

The survey results for the rural polling districts, however, revealed that 61 per cent of Malay voters would vote for BN, with only 22 per cent saying they would vote for PH, with a further 17 per cent vouching for PAS.