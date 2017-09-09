Did ministers consider citizens’ welfare? DAP MP asks after Malaysia Marathon axed

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was reported saying yesterday that the race scheduled for October 1 was cancelled due to the organiser’s failure to ensure a target 5,000 Chinese participation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming wants ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz to explain if the government had any back-up plan for the now-cancelled Malaysia Marathon.

Nazri, who is tourism and culture minister, was reported saying yesterday that the race scheduled for October 1 had been an initiative by the government of China and was cancelled due to the organiser’s failure to ensure a target 5,000 Chinese participation.

“Firstly, did the Minister of Tourism have any contingency plans if the race organizer, Wisdom Sports, was not able to bring the promised number of Chinese runners to Malaysia?” Ong asked in a statement today.

The federal Opposition lawmaker pointed out that many Malaysian runners, including those outside Kuala Lumpur, had signed up for the race and even bought plane, train and bus tickets to participate.

Ong pointed out that other established international races, such as the Standard Chartered KL Marathon and the Penang Bridge International Marathon, do not usually get 5,000 foreign participants and doubted the China-initiated Malaysia Marathon would have hit its target.

“Why should it be a valid reason for an event like the Malaysia Marathon?” he asked.

Ong then demanded Khairy as youth and sports minister clarify if the latter had given written approval for the race and the assurances given should the marathon be cancelled.

He cited Section 33 of the Sports Development Act 1997 empowers the youth and sports minister to authorise any international sports competition in the country.

The last-minute cancellation, announced just earlier this week, has tarnished Malaysia’s reputation in organising such events.

“If the Malaysian government cannot protect the welfare of Malaysian runners in a race called the Malaysia Marathon, then can we trust the government to protect the welfare of Malaysian runners in other races which are organised in the country?” Ong asked.

A statement posted on the website and Facebook page of the event organiser ― Wisdom Sports ― said that it cancelled the marathon due to “unforeseen circumstances which would have impacted the overall event quality”.

The statement added the company would refund the fees paid by participants within 30 days of the cancellation.

The company requested those who had registered for the event to send an email to them if they did not receive their refund by October 15.