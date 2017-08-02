Dewan Rakyat speaker expresses disappointment over being sued

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Pandikar Amin Mulia reminded MPs not to raise issues over standing order. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia today expressed disappointment over the action of an MP who had dragged him to court for not being satisfied with a decision he had made in the House.

He reminded MPs not to raise issues over the standing orders and force him to make decisions.

“I hope none of the Honourable Members will raise issues over the standing orders because doing so will force me to make decisions.

“Now, the Speaker can no longer make decisions (in the House) because he can be dragged to court,” he said when presiding over the debate in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Pandikar was referring to the action by Petaling Jaya South MP Hee Loy Sian who had filed a lawsuit against him and Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah earlier today for not being satisfied when two of his questions pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) were rejected.

Hee claimed that Pandikar, as the Speaker, should explain why his questions were rejected because, according to him, the issue raised was important and which the people should know about. — Bernama