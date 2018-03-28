Dewan Rakyat halted after Kit Siang ignores expulsion order

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang (pic) refused to leave the House when Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia expelled him. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia temporarily halted proceedings in the House today after DAP’s Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang refused to leave the House when the former expelled him.

Pandikar made the decision after several Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers continuously criticised him for taking action against Lim, who stood to ask a question about the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report before it was tabled.

Pandikar branded the action of the MPs as an attempt to delay the tabling of the report.

MORE TO COME