Dewan Rakyat adjourns sine die

The meeting is likely to be the last for the term of the 13th Parliament which ends on June 24. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Dewan Rakyat adjourned sine die today after having convened for the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament since March 5.

The meeting is likely to be the last for the term of the 13th Parliament which ends on June 24. Parliament is expected to be dissolved soon for the 14th General Election.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, in announcing the adjournment, said the house had created history as it had stretched to six sessions and seen some reforms in upholding the institution of parliament in the country.

“I wish to record my appreciation and thanks to the executive, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, for the government’s support and approval of the parliamentary transformation plan,” he said. — Bernama