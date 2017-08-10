Dewan Rakyat adjourned after sitting for 12 days, passing 19 bills

Parliament House Malaysia. — wiki picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Dewan Rakyat was adjourned today after sitting for 12 days and passing 19 bills.

Among the bills that captured most attention were the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Malaysian Border Security Agency Bill 2017, Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2017, which aimed at expediting the decision-making process by the Crime Prevention Board in any case besides facilitating the management of the board’s duties, was passed at 4.05am today.

With the amendment, the board was empowered to urge officers investigating a case to speed up the preparation of the report for further action.

Other bills passed were the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Bill 2017, Valuers, Appraisers and Estate Agents (Amendment) Bill 2017, Legal Aid (Amendment) Bill 2017, Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2017, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Private Employment Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Also passed were the Lembaga Kemajuan Johor Tenggara (Amendment) Bill 2017, Lembaga Kemajuan Kelantan Selatan (Amendment) Bill 2017, Lembaga Kemajuan Terengganu Tengah (Amendment) Bill 2017, Access to Biological Resources and Benefit Sharing Bill 2017, Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill 2017, Tabung Angkatan Tentera (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Securities Commission Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Legal provisions regulating the e-hailing service, such as Grabcar and Uber, can now be put in force after the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2017 were passed during this session.

According to the Malaysian Parliament’s website, the next meeting of the Dewan Rakyat will be from Oct 23 to Nov 30. — Bernama