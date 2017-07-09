Devolution of powers talks won’t be affected by London enquiries, says Nancy

Nancy said the talks on the devolution of powers were a continuing process between Putrajaya and Sarawak. ― Picture by Yusof MKUCHING, July 9 — The Sarawak state government’s decision to send a team of lawyers to London to search for references to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA1963) will not affect the talks on the devolution of powers with the federal government (Putrajaya).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said should the team make new findings, they could bring them to the State Technical Committee on the Devolution of Powers.

Nancy said the State Technical committee would bring them to the Steering Committee on the Devolution of Powers, which she chair jointly with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

“Talks with Putrajaya have nothing to do with what happened in Sarawak (decision to send lawyers to London). The state government has the right to dig into the history of Sarawak.

“It is not interfering with what we are doing over there. We have to look from two different perspectives, what happens in Putrajaya and here, “ she told reporters at her Aidilfitri open house, here today.

About 10,000 people of different races attended the Aidilfitri open house.

“If there is more, let us talk. Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) is a reasonable person who has sat down together to understand the needs of Sarawak,” she added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Law, Federal-State Relations and Project Monitoring, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who will lead the team of lawyers to London said they are on a fact finding mission.

“We want to look for facts and do research,” she told reporters when met at the open house. — Bernama