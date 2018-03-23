Deterrent sentence needed for Datin who abused maid, says Malaysian Bar

George Varughese expressed his support for the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ decision to contest the non-custodial sentence meted out by the Sessions Court to Rozita. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali must be adequately punished for grievously harming an Indonesian worker to convey the message that all are equal before the law, said the president of the Malaysian Bar.

George Varughese expressed his support for the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ decision to contest the non-custodial sentence meted out by the Sessions Court to Rozita, saying the penalty was “manifestly inadequate”.

“The light sentence has drawn significant negative publicity within and outside Malaysia, particularly in the Indonesian press,” he said in a statement.

“It has also lent to the public perception — evidenced by the 48,000 persons who have signed the online public petition to date, calling for ‘equal justice for the rich and poor’ — that the accused received preferential treatment due to her perceived financial and social status. Such perception does not augur well for the administration of justice in our country.”

Tan Sri Apandi Ali’s office appealed the sentence meted to Rozita, who failed to attend the appeal hearing this week after prosecutors were unable to locate her or her surety.

The Immigration Department yesterday confirmed Rozita was on a travel blacklist and said it believed she was still in the country.

On March 15, the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya ordered Rozita to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,000, after she pled guilty to the charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The section allows for punishments of up to 20 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or any two combinations.