Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Detainee’s escape: Police gathering evidence to finalise investigation

Wednesday July 12, 2017
09:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graftFormer Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft

The Edit: At Hong Kong tech show, robots debate future of humansThe Edit: At Hong Kong tech show, robots debate future of humans

UN urges Singapore to halt Malaysian’s executionUN urges Singapore to halt Malaysian’s execution

Berlin police nab suspects in US$4m gold coin heistBerlin police nab suspects in US$4m gold coin heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — The police are still gathering evidence to complete the investigation paper (IP) on an escaped detainee’s case before embarking on the next course of action.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said as the remand order on the eight police personnel and a fisherman arrested in connection with the case would end tomorrow, the decision whether to extend their remand or charge them in court would depend on the IP.

“Based on investigations so far, the policemen under detention were unaware the escaped detainee would want to flee from custody,” he said when contacted here today.

In the 2am incident on Sunday, three detainees were taken out of the Bayan Baru central lock-up here to seek treatment at a hospital. However, police investigations revealed the detainees were brought to meet their family members and a friend.

One of the detainees, Anuar Ayat, 43, managed to escape when he was said to have met a friend in Sungai Nibong after meeting his family members in Sungai Ara. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline