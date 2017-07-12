Detainee’s escape: Police gathering evidence to finalise investigation

GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — The police are still gathering evidence to complete the investigation paper (IP) on an escaped detainee’s case before embarking on the next course of action.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said as the remand order on the eight police personnel and a fisherman arrested in connection with the case would end tomorrow, the decision whether to extend their remand or charge them in court would depend on the IP.

“Based on investigations so far, the policemen under detention were unaware the escaped detainee would want to flee from custody,” he said when contacted here today.

In the 2am incident on Sunday, three detainees were taken out of the Bayan Baru central lock-up here to seek treatment at a hospital. However, police investigations revealed the detainees were brought to meet their family members and a friend.

One of the detainees, Anuar Ayat, 43, managed to escape when he was said to have met a friend in Sungai Nibong after meeting his family members in Sungai Ara. — Bernama