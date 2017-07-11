Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Detainee’s escape: Penang police may embark revamp, transfer exercise, says police chief

Tuesday July 11, 2017
11:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 carThe Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 car

Venus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finalsVenus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finals

The Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in MalawiThe Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in Malawi

The Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its gutsThe Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its guts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KEPALA BATAS, July 11 — The Penang police do not rule out the possibility of revamping and transferring its personnel stationed at the Bayan Baru central lock-up after three detainees were brought out to meet their family members and a friend on early Sunday, with one of them having escaped.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said police would wait for the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department and state police’s Management Department to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident, before coming up with such measures.

He also said as for immediate action, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and supervision at the central lock-up had been improved and heightened, and the state police would transfer its personnel soon, if necessary.

“What we can do now is to ensure that those on duty, especially the person-in-charge, follow the SOPs as he (or she) must be responsible. After all, adhering to the SOPs will prevent from misconduct (being committed).

“In the incident, the police personnel received instruction from their supervisor to bring the three detainees, including the escapee, to a hospital after they had complained of being sick. At this juncture, he (person in-charge) was probably involved with the entire plan,” he told reporters after attending the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Eight policemen, aged between 27 and 59, including the alleged mastermind behind the incident, were being remanded for four days since yesterday to assist in the probe. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline