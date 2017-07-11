Detainee’s escape: Penang police may embark revamp, transfer exercise, says police chief

KEPALA BATAS, July 11 — The Penang police do not rule out the possibility of revamping and transferring its personnel stationed at the Bayan Baru central lock-up after three detainees were brought out to meet their family members and a friend on early Sunday, with one of them having escaped.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said police would wait for the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department and state police’s Management Department to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident, before coming up with such measures.

He also said as for immediate action, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and supervision at the central lock-up had been improved and heightened, and the state police would transfer its personnel soon, if necessary.

“What we can do now is to ensure that those on duty, especially the person-in-charge, follow the SOPs as he (or she) must be responsible. After all, adhering to the SOPs will prevent from misconduct (being committed).

“In the incident, the police personnel received instruction from their supervisor to bring the three detainees, including the escapee, to a hospital after they had complained of being sick. At this juncture, he (person in-charge) was probably involved with the entire plan,” he told reporters after attending the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Eight policemen, aged between 27 and 59, including the alleged mastermind behind the incident, were being remanded for four days since yesterday to assist in the probe. — Bernama