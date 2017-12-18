Detainee dies in police custody

A detainee died while being transported to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah. — Picture courtesy of Google Street ViewKLANG, Dec 18 — A 29-year-old detainee died today under suspicious circumstances while he was on the way to the hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased, identified as 29-year-old G. Ganeshwaran, was initially picked up by the police for allegedly breaking into a factory in Bukit Tinggi

He was supposed to have been remanded until Thursday.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said the deceased and another prisoner were being taken from Shah Alam Central Lockup by investigators to be questioned around 10.15am when the deceased claimed he felt uncomfortable.

“Upon arrival at the interview room at the South Klang police headquarters, the inmate complained of asthma and nausea before proceeding to vomit around 11.15am,” he said.

Shamsul said an ambulance arrived at the location an hour later before the inmate was attended to by a medical officer who stated the inmate looked healthy and was talking normally.

He said despite showing no signs of discomfort, the prisoner was transported to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah and died along the way at around 12.40pm.

However police confirmed no criminal elements were involved in the incident and no observable signs of external injuries were found on the deceased.

“We will wait for a full medical report to provide us with conclusive findings into the death of the inmate and how he actually died,” he said.

A post-mortem performed by six pathologists was scheduled this evening to determine the exact cause of death, which was later found to be pulmonary thromboembolism (blood clots in the blood vessels of the lungs).

The post-mortem was led by Dr. Nur Ayumtimasery Abdullah from Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang (HTAR), Dr. Siew Sheue Feng and Dr. Kunasilan from Hospital Kuala Lumpur.