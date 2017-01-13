Detained civil servant remanded for three days over Facebook post on Adenan

File picture shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pouring rose water over the grave of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem at the Samariang Muslim cemetery, Petra Jaya January 12, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 13 — The civil servant arrested over a Facebook post on the late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem has been remanded for three days up to Jan 15 to facilitate investigation.

Kuantan Police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said Magistrate Noor Zaihan Mohamad Ali issued the remand order against the 35-year-old man here today.

“The suspect was detained at 5pm yesterday when he came to the Kuantan Police headquarters to help in the investigation,” he said when contacted here.

Abdul Aziz also said that police had confiscated the suspect’s mobile phone and a team from the Sarawak police would arrive in Kuantan today to escort the man to Kuching tomorrow for further investigation.

Yesterday, Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed in a statement that the suspect was arrested following information from the Sarawak police.

He also said that a total of 37 police reports were lodged against several Facebook account holders in 12 police districts for allegedly posting defamatory comments over Adenan’s death. — Bernama