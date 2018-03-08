Detailed MH370 report on hold pending latest search, Malaysian investigators say

Flight MH370 went off radar in the early morning of March 8, 2014, shortly after departing from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian team investigating Flight MH370 said today it is suspending the release of its safety report pending the outcome of a new underwater search for the plane that disappeared four years ago.

The Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370 said the reason for the move is because any new evidence uncovered at this point is “likely to significantly affect the investigation”.

“In the event that the aircraft is found, the Team will conduct further investigation.

“If the aircraft is not found and a decision is made to discontinue the search, the Team will resume the completion of the report and release it in the months ahead,” it said in a statement marking the fourth anniversary of the Malaysia Airlines jet’s disappearance with all 239 people on board.

The MH370 search was revived earlier this year after the Malaysian government entered into an agreement with US-based Ocean Infinity on January 10 for a 90-day underwater hunt for the Boeing 777 plane wreckage.

The mission is based on a “no cure, no fee basis” and involves a total of 65 crew on board, including two personnel from the Royal Malaysian Navy.

To date, the search ship, Seabed Constructor, has covered more than 16,000 sq km within the 25,000 sq km most probable area in the Indian Ocean.