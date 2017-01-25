Despite writing off PAS, Dr M says taking another swing at cooperation

Dr Mahathir today said PPBM will propose a common framework for a larger opposition pact that will encompass his party and Pakatan Harapan. — file picture PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will meet PAS for the final time next month to determine if the Islamist party is willing to enter into a coalition of opposition parties, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PPBM chairman said his son and party deputy president Datuk Muhkriz Mahathir will lead the delegation.

“We will have a meeting on the second led by the deputy president to know PAS’ stand.

“However, a lot of PAS leaders want to sabotage our efforts to work together with PAS. They are attacking me,” he said in a press conference today at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

Dr Mahathir appeared to ignore his remarks in an interview with Singapore’s The Straits Times, in which he said the opposition did not require PAS’ cooperation and could defeat the Islamist party in multi-cornered contests.

The former prime minister also said that to form an opposition coalition together, all parties including PAS, should compromise with each other and put aside their differences.

Mukhriz explained that in the previous meeting with PAS, a draft agreement on the possible cooperation was distributed for the party to study.

“They are to respond to us. It is the same as what has been signed with Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Dr Mahathir today said PPBM will propose a common framework for a larger opposition pact that will encompass his party and Pakatan Harapan, which will include a shared logo, manifesto, and seat allocations.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin added that they will try to formally register the coalition.

Muhyiddin previously mooted such a pact under the name “Barisan Rakyat”.

“We have to take a more forward and proactive step to ensure that we will be together against Barisan Nasional,” Muhyiddin said.