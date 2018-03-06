Despite suit, Shariah Bill back on Parliament’s agenda

Tawfik Ismail (pic) previously cautioned Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia about the legal consequences of allowing Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's motion to reappear in Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's proposal to raise Shariah sentencing limits is listed in Parliament's Order Paper today, notwithstanding Tawfik Ismail's insistence that this may be tantamount to contempt of court.

The son of the late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman previously cautioned Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia about the legal consequences of allowing the motion to reappear in Parliament, after a High Court rejected the Speaker's bid to dismiss Tawfik's suit against him and Parliament’s secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah.

Tawfik also warned that any debate of the motion to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, or Act 355, would also be sub judice.

However, an examination of Parliament's Order Paper for the day showed that Hadi's motion is listed on the agenda after three items by the federal government.

Hadi's motion was carried over from the previous two parliamentary meetings.

Despite the listing, it is not certain that Hadi's motion to increase Shariah punishments tenfold will be brought up for debate in the final scheduled parliamentary meeting before the 14th general election..

In his lawsuit filed March 31 last year, Tawfik claimed, among others, that Pandikar erred by allowing Hadi to submit his motion to raise Shariah sentencing limits before these were presented for the approval of the Malay Rulers.

Tawfik insisted that Hadi's motion would change “national policy”, and must first be referred to the Conference of Rulers for consultation and consent as required by the Federal Constitution's Article 38, which he alleged was not done.