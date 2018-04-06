Despite RoS woes, Dr M says PPBM still fielding 52 candidates

Mahathir said that PPBM members will not join the other PH parties, in the event his party is able to furnish the RoS with the needed paperwork. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will still contest 52 federal seats in the peninsula notwithstanding its impending deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted today.

The PPBM chairman said the seats were already allocated to his party, which may exist only for another 29 days, adding that Pakatan Harapan candidates would contest under a common logo in any case.

The pact is due to reveal the component party logo that all candidates will use tomorrow night.

“If they (RoS) say we are illegal, then we cannot say that we are from PPBM. But the 52 seats still belongs to us. It will not be called PPBM seats but it belongs to the group of people who were formerly PPBM,” said Dr Mahathir.

“All of them can contest as individuals — chosen by us, of course — and they can use the logo we have decided, which will be announced tomorrow night,” he told reporters at a press conference at his office in Yayasan Al-Bukhary today.

He also stressed that PPBM members will not join the other PH parties, in the event his party is able to furnish the RoS with the needed paperwork.

PH previously allocated 52 seats in the peninsula to PPBM, the youngest and smallest party in the pact.

The RoS suspended PPBM yesterday for failure to provide meeting minutes of divisional meeting as demanded.

Dr Mahathir said his party has not yet appealed the suspension as it was given 30 days from yesterday to respond.

Malay Mail learnt earlier today that PPBM has also filed a lawsuit against the RoS over yesterday’s suspension.

“We will respond within the 30 days,” Dr Mahathir said.

Addressing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s announcement on the dissolution of Parliament, he said this meant Barisan Nasional can no longer employ government resources or introduce new policies.

“Once Parliament is dissolved, the government becomes a caretaker government,” he said.

The 13th Malaysian Parliament will come to an end tomorrow to pave way for the 14th general election.

BN won the 2013 poll by taking 133 out of the 222 parliamentary seats available.