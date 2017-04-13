Despite quit threat, Sabah DAP says can’t guarantee spot for Kapayan rep

Kapayan assemblyman Edwin Bosi earlier threatened to leave DAP if it does not guarantee his candidacy for the general election due no later than next August. — File picKOTA KINABALU, April 13 — The state chapter of DAP told Kapayan assemblyman Edwin Bosi he is on the shortlist to contest in the general election, but said it could not promise him a definite spot.

Sabah DAP chairman Stephen Wong told his deputy that it was too soon to confirm candidates as the party was still negotiating with allies in Pakatan Harapan, Parti Cinta Sabah and Parti Warisan Sabah.

Bosi earlier threatened to leave the party if it does not guarantee his candidacy for the general election due no later than next August.

“We have shortlisted 30 potential candidates as YB Edwin in one of them. All preliminary work is in progress, but we can only confirm the candidates at a later time,” Wong said when noting even he was not assured of an opening.

“We cannot stop him from doing anything, but we hope he will not do as mentioned. When the time comes, the candidates will be announced.”

He then said that it was more important to concentrate on shoring up support and ensuring that constituents are well served than to discuss about one’s candidacy for the next election.

State DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin also concurred that it was excessive to demand for a guaranteed place in the election now.

He said there were too many variables to consider before announcing any candidate for a particular seat.

Chan, who is Sri Tanjung assemblyman, said Bosi’s actions may stem from the latter’s issues with Wong.

“I understand his character: he thinks too far ahead. In any organisation there are difficulties among colleagues. But we in DAP Sabah will try to mend the relationships between Wong and Bosi.

“I would like to apologise to the public and supporters for this unnecessary argument. We will resolve this matter internally,” he said.

Bosi told DAP this morning that he will leave for a Sabah-based party unless it confirms he will be allowed to defend his seat.

He did not name the party, but there are rumours he may join the Parti Cinta Sabah headed by Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Wilfred Bumburing.

Bosi also cited problems getting unnamed party leaders interested in fighting for the Oath Stone issue and other indigenous people’s rights, which Wong denied.