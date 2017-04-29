Despite pressure, PKR rep hopes PAS political co-operation remains

haharuddin said PKR would wait for the final outcome by PAS’ top decision-making Syura Council. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 29 — PKR’s lone representative at the 63rd PAS general assembly today is hopeful their parties’ mutual but fragile political partnership will survive the current clamour to end it.

PKR vice-president Shaharuddin Badaruddin who was seated on stage during the opening ceremony this morning despite the increasingly chilly reception from PAS believes there are other ways to continue their political co-operation or tahaluf siyasi — as the Islamist party prefers to call it.

“In politics, it can be anything. If there is no tahaluf siyasi, there can be an understanding or an electoral pact,” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“We have started our tahaluf siyasi since 18 years ago and we feel that it should be maintained because this political cooperation has been the bridge between PKR and Pakatan Harapan,” he was quoted saying separately by New Straits Times on its website.

According to various news outlets, Shaharuddin said PKR would wait for the final outcome by PAS’ top decision-making Syura Council.

He was also reported to have emphasised that his party secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was only expressing a personal view yesterday and not PKR’s by urging Selangor PAS leaders to quit their posts.

Shaharuddin was reported by Malaysiakini saying the PKR political bureau has yet to discuss the matter.

The Islamist party’s influential clergy class and Youth wing have both approved motions to cut ties with PKR in the last two days.

The motion is expected to crop up again at the main assembly before it is forwarded to the powerful Syura Council for the final decision.