Despite media report, Amanah Youth deputy chief in the dark over Penang contest

Amanah Youth deputy chief Muhammad Faiz Fadzil dismissed a report claiming he will contest a parliamentary seat in Penang. — File picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Amanah Youth deputy chief Muhammad Faiz Fadzil has dismissed a report claiming he will contest a parliamentary seat in Penang for the 14th general elections.

He told Malay Mail that it was the first time ever he has ever heard of such “plan” involving his own seat allocation, adding it was “too soon to tell”.

“This is news to me… I am not directly involved in seat negotiations or allocations.

“It is a long way to go till the elections. How would they know that I am contesting when I am not even sure myself?” he said today when contacted.

Faiz was referring to a news report by The Malaysian Insight suggesting that several Parti Amanah Negara leaders would be contesting Penang seats in the next polls.

Citing an unnamed source, the report had named Faiz, party president Mohamad Sabu and his vice-president Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, as Amanah contestants at three out of the seven Penang seats.

Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, and Mujahid could not be reached for comments by Malay Mail.

Faiz said he would rather leave the seat allocations to the Pakatan Harapan leadership and continue to focus on capturing the votes of the youths.

“My number one mission is to ensure that our very own youth members convey the message that Pakatan Harapan carries. Let’s leave it to Pakatan leadership to decide on candidates with higher chances of winning in every constituency,” he said.

On Thursday, Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad said the coalition has completed 90 per cent of negotiations between its components and the distribution should be ready for announcement in January.