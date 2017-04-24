Despite fresh warrant, activist says no urgency in civil suit on Zakir Naik’s arrest

Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy (pic) says there is no urgency to expedite the civil suit against the government for failing to act against Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― There is no urgency to expedite the civil suit against the government for failing to act against Dr Zakir Naik despite India’s second non-bailable warrant against the televangelist, Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy said yesterday.

The civil activist reiterated that the warrant would not complicate matters in the civil suit, as the case is against the government.

“Not at all. Basically, we are demanding the court to declare Zakir a threat to national security, a ban from this country and for him to be arrested and deported,” he told Malay Mail Online.

“Because our case is against the government on grounds that he is also a threat to the peaceful coexistence of our multicultural society.”

“Our argument is, if he is a threat in India, then he shouldn’t come to Malaysia and talk about religion. He is not fit to talk about it,” he added.

The civil suit was filed last month by a group of 19 activists to compel the government to arrest and deport Dr Zakir.

The group included academic Dr Lim Teck Ghee, Sabah lawmaker Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, lawyers Siti Kasim and Asiah Abd Jalil and Sarawak activist Peter John Jaban.

Malay rights group Perkasa has since sought to intervene in the suit, and has called for its withdrawal.

So far, courts in India have issued two arrest warrants against the controversial televangelist.

It was previously that Dr Zakir left India to avoid arrest after several perpetrators of a terror attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh claimed to have been inspired by his sermons, which prompted the NIA’s case against him under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Another warrant has also been issued against Dr Zakir by India’s Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering.

Dr Zakir previously told Indian authorities searching for him to find him here in Malaysia, where he was given permanent residency five years ago.