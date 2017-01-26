Despite Dr M’s snub, Azmin says PKR still talking to PAS

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said PKR will continue to negotiate with PAS and include the Islamist party in its future plans. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — PKR will continue to negotiate with PAS and include the Islamist party in its future plans, the party’s number two Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin, who is also Selangor Mentri Besar, said PKR will remain open to co-operation with any opposition party, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM, that until recently had also attempted to bring PAS into Pakatan Harapan’s fold.

“We place our trust in the wisdom and experience of the PAS leadership. We know its members share the same desire for a clean government and quash corruption.

“Keadilan will continue to hold talks with PAS, PPBM and other parties in our attempt to give the country a new beginning. Joint programmes between us will continue to take place be it at the Selangor state or grassroots level,” he said in a statement.

The PKR deputy president also welcomed the reconciliatory gesture handed to PAS by DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang, calling it a positive step towards a potential unification of the Opposition.

“Thus this will require a wise response and an inclusive approach by putting aside our differences and political partisanship for a bigger cause that is to save this country from corruption and the kleptocrats,” he said.

Azmin’s call for unity came amid a growing rift between Dr Mahathir and PAS after the former dismissed the need to have the Islamist party in the federal opposition pact.

The former prime minister also said PPBM could defeat PAS should they face each other in the upcoming general elections.

However, Dr Mahathir told the press yesterday that PPBM would be meeting PAS for the last time next month and that he was willing to try and convince them to re-join the main opposition bloc.

At the same time the DAP’s Lim issued a public statement saying his party was willing to set aside their enmity and co-operate.

PAS leaders have so far refused the olive branch.