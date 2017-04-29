Despite calls to cut ties, PAS welcomes PKR veep at AGM

PKR vice-presidet Shaharudin Badarudin (right) is seated next to PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan at the Islamist party's main general assembly in Alor Setar, Kedah that starts today. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLOR SETAR, April 29 — PKR vice-president Shaharudin Badarudin was given a lukewarm welcome when he showed up at the PAS annual general meeting here today amid increasing calls from the Islamist party’s delegates to sever ties with the Pakatan Harapan component.

In his opening address, PAS permanent chairman Hussin Ismail acknowledged Shaharudin’s presence and said the latter was welcome.

But PAS delegates appeared more keen to listen to the speeches and seemed to largely ignore Shaharudin.

The Islamist party’s influential clergy class and Youth wing have both approved motions to cut ties with PKR in the last two days.

The motion is expected to crop up again at the main assembly before it is forwarded to the powerful Syura Council for the final decision.

MORE TO COME