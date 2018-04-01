Despite calls for removal in GE14, Johari says still holds majority support in Titiwangsa

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani speaks to the press at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said today he still commands strong support in the Titiwangsa constituency, despite calls from within Umno for him to be removed in GE14.

Last week, a group called Aku Budak Chow Kit Club (KABCK) claimed responsibility behind posters and buntings sporting the #TolakJohariGhani (#OustJohariGhani) seen around the Titiwangsa areas.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, the club claimed the posters were a sign of their disapproval for incumbent Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Ghani from Umno.

However, Johari rubbished the allegation, saying that it’s “just a small group” and that such issues are not a bigger indication of things in politics.

“It’s just a small group. It’s not a major issue in politics. You don’t expect to get 100 per cent support.

“But what I want to tell you, as far as Titiwangsa is concerned, is I have the backing of the majority people in my constituency,” Johari told reporters, after an event in Kampung Baru, here.

Johari was also firm in wanting to contest only the Titiwangsa seat.

“This is the place I was born and grew up in. How can they take me out from this place?” he said, when asked if he would be willing to contest elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, politics is how you represent your case. How you convince voters in your constituency. That’s it,” the chartered accountant and seasoned corporate figure added.

After KABCK’s action, English daily New Straits Times reported that 21 clubs and NGOs representing 20,000 people in Titiwangsa declared their support for Johari and expressed confidence that he would ensure victory for BN with an even bigger margin during GE14.

Their spokesperson, Sukarelawan Warga Titiwangsa president Muhamad Hariff Ahamat was quoted as saying the groups offered their full support for Johari.

“Datuk Jo is favoured by many here. He is approachable and spends time with the constituents every week and we are aware of his programmes for the benefit of the people here,” he was quoted saying.

Hariff also said they were compelled to demonstrate their support for Johari in the wake of repeated attacks by the KABCK.