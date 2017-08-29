Despite Azmin’s overtures, Pakatan says no to working with PAS

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Pakatan Harapan will be coming up with a tactic to overcome three-cornered fights again Barisan Nasional and PAS in the next GE. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPETALING JAYA, Aug 29 ― Pakatan Harapan said last night it will not cooperate with PAS just to avoid three-cornered fights in the 14th general election.

The Opposition bloc's chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said no such cooperation would happen with the Islamist party including at state levels.

“Pakatan Harapan will not cooperate with PAS in the 14th General Election,” he told reporters after chairing the PH presidential council meeting last night.

The former prime minister added that PH will be coming up with a tactic to overcome three-cornered fights again Barisan Nasional and PAS in the next GE.

“Pakatan Harapan is preparing its strategy for the possibility of three-cornered contests in GE14,” Dr Mahathir said.

This comes after Selangor Mentri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali stressed that Pakatan needs to renegotiate with PAS to avoid three-cornered fights especially in the state.

Opposition leaders present at last night’s meeting also refused to comment if they had discussed the situation in Selangor with PAS.

They also refused to comment on PKR Vice-President Rafizi Ramli's call for a special congress to resolve the matter among the Opposition parties.

Among the leaders who were present were DAP's Lim Guan Eng, Gobind Singh Deo, PPBM's Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Parti Amanah Negara President Mohamad Sabu.

Amanah's Deputy President Salahuddin Ayub meanwhile said a “firm decision” was made among the parties on not wanting to work with PAS.