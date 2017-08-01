Designing Malaysia: How civil servants can be better problem solvers

Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivers his speech during a special dialogue on Design Thinking and National Transformation 2050 in Petaling Jaya August 1, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Civil servants can be shaped to become the leaders of tomorrow by coupling creative thinking with more empathy in their approach to solving problems.

The practice known as “design thinking” was the topic of much discussion at a forum titled “Conversations on Designing Malaysia”, held at Genovasi Malaysia here today, which saw the attendance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and which was chaired by federal minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“We Malaysians actually have what it takes but we sometimes knock down our own nation after being deceived by some politicians,” Najib said at the forum.

Nancy, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, announced that the Sarawak government is eager to adopt the practice in its day-to-day administration.

“The state has administratively agreed on embracing the practice as it wants to be the pioneer in adopting this,” the Batang Sadong MP told a news conference after the forum.

The forum and a co-working session with academics from various fields around the world was held in conjunction with Genovasi Malaysia’s fifth anniversary today, which also marks its elevation to university college status.

Genovasi Malaysia has since trained almost 4,000 participants from public and private sectors on the design thinking model.