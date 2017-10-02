Designed to charm, Cochrane MRT is an Instagram-worthy station

The glass pyramid (right) at the MRT station. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Stepping out of the Cochrane MRT (mass rapid transit) station one is pleasantly surprised by the beautiful landscaping. Although not fully completed yet, it already looks like it’s going to be a charming park. Perfectly-placed trees plus a bed of square and rectangular raw granite chips make for an Instagram-worthy station this.

There’s also a pyramid-shaped glass, a mini Louvre if you like, within the station’s grounds that could make for a pretty photo-op element too. The triangular structure is actually a skylight opening for the station below.

What’s more, the interior of this underground station in Kuala Lumpur has an eye-catching attraction as well.

Next to an escalator that takes you up from the lower concourse to the upper concourse is a floor-to-ceiling wall dressed in rectangular blocks of bright orange, yellow and red. The colours lend a touch of exuberance to the station’s mostly neutral and modern interior.

All these appealing aesthetics are in line with the station’s theme of “urban living” in view of its role in the redevelopment of the area. Part of its location was once the site of old, government quarters many of which were built before World War II.

There is history behind the name too as it is the surname of Charles Walter Hamilton Cochrane (1876–1932), who was the 17th British Resident of Perak and Chief Secretary to the Government of the Federated Malay States.

Situated close to the Kampung Pandan roundabout and along Jalan Cochrane, Jalan Peel and Jalan Shelley, the MRT is part of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, whose second phase of operations opened in July.

With two entrance buildings-cum-ventilation shafts namely A and B which leads to Jalan Cochrane and Jalan Shelley respectively, the station is equipped with escalators and staircases as well as elevators for universal access.

Among the more popular spots within walking distance from the station are MyTown shopping centre, Ikea Cheras and Sunway Velocity mall. For the convenience of commuters, covered pedestrian walkways — one beneath Jalan Cochrane which will lead to MyTown and an elevated bridge which will take you to Sunway Velocity — are currently under construction.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Cochrane (formerly known as SMK Jalan Cochrane or Cochrane Road School) is a secondary school close by. Founded in 1957, the same year the country gained its independence, the school started out as a small shack surrounded by cow barns.

What many may not know is that Jalan Cochrane, despite its unfamiliarity (until now that is) to some is that it’s actually in a prime location because of its proximity to important places.

It is between five and eight minutes’ drive to the city’s Golden Triangle area and notable offices such as the RHB Bank head office, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, Indonesian Embassy and Prince Court Medical Centre and the Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC), one of the oldest golf clubs in Asia having been established in 1893.

Better still, there are feeder buses at the station that can take you to several residential and industrial areas such as Bandar Tun Razak, Pusat Belia Antarabangsa, Stadium Badminton Cheras, Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Queen’s Avenue and more.