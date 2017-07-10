Deregister so you can choose your members, Umno man tells DAP

The RoS has ordered DAP to hold yet another re-election of its central executive committee, citing issues with its re-election process in 2013. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — DAP can opt for deregistration if it doesn’t want to hold new leadership polls as ordered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), an Umno supreme council member said.

Datuk Seri Mohd suggested sarcastically that the federal Opposition party could then leave out internal critics as members after reforming, the New Straits Times reported today.

“DAP now has two options, which is to hold a second re-election for its CEC or de-register to allow a new DAP to be formed. The second option will allow the party to pick and choose their members.

“When DAP forms a new party, they can approve those whom they want to recruit as members and reject the rest,” he was quoted saying.

Mohd Sharkar was also reported saying that such a move had been done during the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1988 that resulted in the deregistration of Umno, to enable the formation of Umno Baru.

Last week, the RoS ordered DAP to hold yet another re-election of its central executive committee (CEC), citing issues with its re-election process in 2013.

RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said that the fresh party polls must be based on the name list of DAP delegates who were eligible to vote in 2012, namely 2,576 delegates from 865 branches.

The DAP has in turn, argued that the 2012 internal election roll is no longer valid as some have left the party, whether through resignation, expulsion or death.