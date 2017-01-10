Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:46 am GMT+8

Deputy prime minister arrives in Beijing

Tuesday January 10, 2017
08:44 PM GMT+8

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Beijing January 10, 2017, at the invitation of The State Counselor and Minister of Public Security of China, Guo Shengkun. — Bernama picDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Beijing January 10, 2017, at the invitation of The State Counselor and Minister of Public Security of China, Guo Shengkun. — Bernama picBEIJING, Jan 10 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived here this evening to begin his six-day working visit to China at the invitation of The State Counselor and Minister of Public Security of China, Guo Shengkun.

The aircraft carrying Ahmad Zahid landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 4.30 pm and he was greeted upon arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to China, Datuk Zainuddin Yahya.

During the visit, he is scheduled to visit Beijing and Kunming, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and senior government officials from the relevant ministries.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to meet Guo Shengkun for a discussion, followed by dinner hosted by the Public Security Minister this evening.

This is Ahmad Zahid’s second working visit to China since assuming office in July 2015. — Bernama

