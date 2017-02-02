Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:40 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Deputy minister’s son, seven others to be charged over Parliament riot

Thursday February 2, 2017
01:46 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
February 02, 2017
03:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Still some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chancesStill some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chances

Culling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathersCulling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathers

Local telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price warLocal telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price war

The Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’sThe Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’s

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh confirmed that the five men and three women will be charged in court tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh confirmed that the five men and three women will be charged in court tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2—The son of Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and seven others will be charged tomorrow over an altercation within the Parliament compound last year.

According to the Star Online portal, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Amar Singh confirmed that the five men and three women will be charged tomorrow.

“They will be charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,” he was quoted as saying.

Those convicted of the offence may be sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

On November 24, two men from a group of 10 people claiming to be from Umno Pasir Salak, attempted to attack Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad outside the Parliament building.

The attempted assault was believed to be in response to Khalid calling Tajuddin “sial”, which means damned or cursed, during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings then.

Khalid used the term on Tajuddin in retort after the latter caused uproar in the House by calling Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as a “woman with a Kok”

The Shah Alam lawmaker previously suggested that Tajuddin’s son was not among those investigated over the incident, prompting a denial and rebuke from Amar.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline