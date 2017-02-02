Deputy minister’s son, seven others to be charged over Parliament riot

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2—The son of Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and seven others will be charged tomorrow over an altercation within the Parliament compound last year.

According to the Star Online portal, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Amar Singh confirmed that the five men and three women will be charged tomorrow.

“They will be charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,” he was quoted as saying.

Those convicted of the offence may be sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

On November 24, two men from a group of 10 people claiming to be from Umno Pasir Salak, attempted to attack Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad outside the Parliament building.

The attempted assault was believed to be in response to Khalid calling Tajuddin “sial”, which means damned or cursed, during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings then.

Khalid used the term on Tajuddin in retort after the latter caused uproar in the House by calling Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as a “woman with a Kok”

The Shah Alam lawmaker previously suggested that Tajuddin’s son was not among those investigated over the incident, prompting a denial and rebuke from Amar.