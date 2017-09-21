Deputy minister: Stern action can be taken against parents of tahfiz fire suspects

Rescue workers gather outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said stern action can be taken against the parents of the teens detained in connection with the fire. ― Reuters picALOR GAJAH, Sept 21 — Stern action can be taken under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) against the parents of the youths detained in connection with a fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

She said the ministry would not hesitate to take action against the parents if it was proved that there was an element of neglect towards the children.

“I always remind parents not to mess with the issue of child negligence because we have the Child Act 2001. They should be aware of the children’s whereabout...when they should be at home and if not, where they are.

“It is time for us to use the act. So, wait for action that we will take against the parents through the Social Welfare Department as well as the police,” she told reporters after opening the ‘Ziarah Kasih Azizah’ programme held in conjunction with the Melaka-level social welfare month here today.

Seven teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, were detained in connection with the fire, which claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers last Thursday.

Azizah said the action would not only serve as a lesson to parents about their responsibilities towards their children but to protect those target group from being neglected. — Bernama