Deputy minister slams airline’s plan to waive rebooking charges for GE14

Cathay Pacific announced that it would waive waiving rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincided with the election. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed criticised today Cathay Pacific’s announcement on waiving rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincide with the election.

The Hong Kong flag carrier said in a travel advisory Friday that one change was permitted for all tickets, including those with restrictions on date change, if the date of the 14th general election fell within the Malaysian passenger’s inbound or outbound travel date.

“Wow. Good marketing move by them. Didnt know that regime change is part of their business plan. : Cathay Pacific waives rebooking, rerouting charges for Malaysians travelling on polling day,” Nur Jazlan tweeted.

The Malaysian government does not announce the date of the general election in advance.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has a fixed date for general elections ― the first Thursday in May every five years. However, an earlier election can be triggered if a motion of no confidence in the government is passed or if a motion for a general election is agreed by two thirds of the Commons.