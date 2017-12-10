Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Deputy minister says people’s trust in govt increases with implementation of development plans

Sunday December 10, 2017
11:22 PM GMT+8

KUBANG PASU, Dec 10 — The level of the people’s trust in the government has increased following various development plans successfully implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Finance Deputy Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said the key to gaining confidence was that the government had always kept promises it made and taken into account all segments of society to be given assistance.

“We hope the people will continue to understand what the government has been doing since May 2013 to this day, and God-willing in the future, we will continue to carry out work to defend and prosper the people.

“We have approached everyone, from young people, children, veterans, imams to village development and security committees, (and) hopefully, the people will continue to give solid support to the government through the ballot box,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the handing-over of house keys under the Politeknik Sultan Abdul Halim’s Touch Point Cabinet Away Day 2017 Phase 1 programme at Kampung Kuala Tunjang in Jerlun near here today.

Meanwhile, Othman, who is also Jerlun MP, said under the programme, a total of 28 dilapidated houses in Pendang, Kubang Pasu and Kuala Kedah were repaired involving an allocation of RM140,000 from the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama

