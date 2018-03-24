Deputy minister says NTP’s success proves Malaysia is on right track

The people should evaluate and the government’s achievements, as explained by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the dialogue session in conjunction with the National Transformation Programme (NTP) when exercising their right in GE14. — AFP picKUBANG PASU, March 24 Mac — The people should evaluate and the government’s achievements, as explained by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the dialogue session in conjunction with the National Transformation Programme (NTP) when exercising their right in the 14th general election (GE14).

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said the prime minister’s explanation was not mere rhetoric, but made with facts, where the people could see for themselves the progress achieved by the country under Najib’s leadership, compared with 10 years ago.

“We should be impressed with Malaysia’s success, although at one time, in 2015 and 2016, when we were hit by the world economic recession due to the government continued to provides services for the people,” he told reporters at the Agrobank Community programme in Taman Ariwana, Ayer Hitam near Jerlun here today.

Also present was Agrobank chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Zainal.

Othman said the country’s debt rate, which was at 50.8 per cent, proved the management of the country’s economy under Najib was on the right track.

Hence, he said the people should be influenced with the accusation that the country had failed and was on the verge of bankruptcy.

“Although it is not easy, the government is capable of planning a better future for the country, if given the mandate and support,” he added.

Othman, who is also Jerlun Member of Parliament, said the government always strived to help increase the income of the people. — Bernama