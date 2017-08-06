Deputy minister: Probe underway on Muslims joining Atheist Club

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dsuki said the government will investigate if there are Muslims who have joined the Kuala Lumpur Atheist Club. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUANTAN, Aug 6 — The government will investigate if there are Muslims who have joined the Kuala Lumpur Atheist Club, as made viral on the social media recently, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He stressed on the importance for a detailed investigation to be conducted and urged for the involvement of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) as it involved the faith of Muslims in the country.

According to Asyraf Wajdi, jurisdiction on Islamic faith is under the Syariah Criminal Enactment of each state, while at the Federal Territories level, it is under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

“If it is proven that there are Muslims involved in atheist activities that could affect their faith, the state Islamic religious departments or Jawi could take action. I have asked for Jawi to look into this grave allegation,” he told reporters after officiating the Indera Mahkota Division Umno Youth Delegates’ Conference here today.

Also present were its division chief Datuk Mustaffa Kamal Abdul Hamid and Youth chief, Muhammad Faiz Hashim, as well as Pahang Umno Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He added, the government had also carried out numerous programmes to strengthen the faith of Muslims from the school level, apart from departments and religious agencies that collaborated in the planning of programmes to instil Islamic values. — Bernama