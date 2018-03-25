Deputy Minister: Opposition’s proposal to abolish GST a populist, irresponsible act

A board explaining how the GST works is seen at the Tesco Extra supermarket in Shah Alam March 29, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUBANG PASU, March 25 — The abolition of the Goods and Services Tax as touted by the opposition is a populist and irresponsible move, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

He said that he was convinced the opposition will not be able to abolish the tax system because up till now, they do not have an alternative.

“We know that the GST is no mean feat and is not a populist move because it is a tax system that takes into account the expenditure for development and governance, if they say they want to abolish the GST, we want to know where they will get the funds.

“That is why when the World Bank asked where they will get their funds, they could not answer, so they said let them rule first and we will know what to do, that is an irresponsible and illogical statement,” he told reporters when met at a corporate social responsibility programme organised by the Inland Revenue Board at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jerlun, dekat sini, hari ini.

Othman urged the public not to be duped by the opposition’s promise to abolish the GST as it had helped the nation during the economic crisis of 2015-2016. — Bernama