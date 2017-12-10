Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Deputy minister: Make sports part of qualification for place in public universities

Sunday December 10, 2017
06:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

South Korea announces new sanctions on North KoreaSouth Korea announces new sanctions on North Korea

The Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in IpohThe Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in Ipoh

After boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel tiesAfter boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel ties

Pro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visitPro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA NERUS, Dec 10 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) should consider the involvement of students in sports and cocurricular activities as part of the qualification for places in public universities.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk M Saravanan said the ministry should not only focus on academic because sports also promise good income for the athletes.

““University students should choose sports as one of the cocurricular activities because sports can empower the economy.

“We have seen how our athletes brought glory to the nation in the SEA Games on the back of strong financial support,” he said when opening the National Tamil Debate competition at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), here today.

The success of several disabled athletes at an international games recently should be seen as a yardstick and prove that sports can bring substantial rewards.

UMT’s speakers won the top two  prizes of RM3,000 and RM2,000 respectively while Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) speakers won third place and took home RM1,000. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline