Deputy minister: Hotspot schools in leaked list not ‘terrible’, still safe

Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the schools on the leaked list will receive extra attention from the police and the Education Ministry. — Picture by Saw Siong FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The 402 schools listed as disciplinary “hotspots” are still safe for students, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon assured parents.

Chong said the schools on the leaked list will receive extra attention from the police and the Education Ministry, adding that parents need not transfer their children out from these schools.

“It is not that those schools are terrible or problematic. That perception is not correct,” he told local daily The Star.

“These schools are still safe. The students are safe.

“Things will be normal at these schools. There will be more programmes for them, which is good,” he added.

Chong also said that the ministry monitors all schools in the country and noted that omission from the “hotspot” list did not necessarily indicate an absence of disciplinary problems.

According to The Star, the list that was reported as leaked Thursday had classified 311 schools under Category 1 for disciplinary issues and another 91 under Category 3 for disciplinary and drug issues.