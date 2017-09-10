Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Deputy minister: Govt strives to sustain Haj subsidy despite rising costs

Sunday September 10, 2017
10:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winnerChris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winner

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dsuki said the government will work at maintaining the Haj subsidy for Malaysian pilgrims despite facing rising costs. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dsuki said the government will work at maintaining the Haj subsidy for Malaysian pilgrims despite facing rising costs. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPASIR PUTEH, Sept 10 — The government will work at maintaining the Haj subsidy for the country’s pilgrims despite facing rising costs of managing the pilgrimage currently.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Tabung Haji’s giving of over RM10,000 in Haj subsidy for each Malaysian pilgrim was required although the pilgrimage management costs such as for hotel accommodation, food and transportation rose each year.

“However, this (subsidy) has made the Haj costs for each Malaysian pilgrim the lowest in the world,” he said after officiating at a National Day celebration and state-level ‘Gegar 10,000 Langkah’ programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kamil, here, today.

Also present were Selising assemblyman Zulkifli Ali and Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Ahmad Razin Ahmad Maher.

Asyraf Wajdi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had given his commitment that the subsidy be maintained to facilitate Muslims performing the fifth tenet of Islam.

Hence, he said, the people should be grateful and thankful to the government’s sensitivity. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline