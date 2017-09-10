Deputy minister: Govt strives to sustain Haj subsidy despite rising costs

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dsuki said the government will work at maintaining the Haj subsidy for Malaysian pilgrims despite facing rising costs. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPASIR PUTEH, Sept 10 — The government will work at maintaining the Haj subsidy for the country’s pilgrims despite facing rising costs of managing the pilgrimage currently.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Tabung Haji’s giving of over RM10,000 in Haj subsidy for each Malaysian pilgrim was required although the pilgrimage management costs such as for hotel accommodation, food and transportation rose each year.

“However, this (subsidy) has made the Haj costs for each Malaysian pilgrim the lowest in the world,” he said after officiating at a National Day celebration and state-level ‘Gegar 10,000 Langkah’ programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kamil, here, today.

Also present were Selising assemblyman Zulkifli Ali and Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Ahmad Razin Ahmad Maher.

Asyraf Wajdi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had given his commitment that the subsidy be maintained to facilitate Muslims performing the fifth tenet of Islam.

Hence, he said, the people should be grateful and thankful to the government’s sensitivity. — Bernama