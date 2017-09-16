Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Deputy Minister: Don’t share images of tahfiz school fire victims on social media

Saturday September 16, 2017
10:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: 11-year-old gets ‘high 5’ from Trump for mowing White House lawnThe Edit: 11-year-old gets ‘high 5’ from Trump for mowing White House lawn

Conte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with ArsenalConte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with Arsenal

The Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo albumThe Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo album

The Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in CherasThe Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in Cheras

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Firefighters carry a body out of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out, September 14, 2017. — Reuters picFirefighters carry a body out of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out, September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA BERANG, Sept 16 ― Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari urged the public to not viral pictures of victims who were killed in the fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious residential school yesterday.           

He expressed sadness and disappointment to see the pictures being posted and going viral on the social application.

“Stop uploading the pictures on social media or spreading uncalled for remarks about the incident. Action will be taken against those found spreading such news,” said Jailani who is also Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had already issued a warning against those found to have viralled such pictures on social media.            

“Please value the feelings of the parents and families,” he said.              

“Where are our values and ethics as Muslims and civilised human beings who should have sympathy for those who lost their loved ones,” he said.

In the fire which broke out at 5.15am, 21 students and two wardens had died. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline