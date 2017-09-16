Deputy Minister: Don’t share images of tahfiz school fire victims on social media

Firefighters carry a body out of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out, September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA BERANG, Sept 16 ― Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari urged the public to not viral pictures of victims who were killed in the fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious residential school yesterday.

He expressed sadness and disappointment to see the pictures being posted and going viral on the social application.

“Stop uploading the pictures on social media or spreading uncalled for remarks about the incident. Action will be taken against those found spreading such news,” said Jailani who is also Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had already issued a warning against those found to have viralled such pictures on social media.

“Please value the feelings of the parents and families,” he said.

“Where are our values and ethics as Muslims and civilised human beings who should have sympathy for those who lost their loved ones,” he said.

In the fire which broke out at 5.15am, 21 students and two wardens had died. ― Bernama